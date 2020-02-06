Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GRUB. JMP Securities cut shares of GrubHub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.52.

Get GrubHub alerts:

GRUB stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.60. The company had a trading volume of 3,932,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,121. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.11. GrubHub has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $87.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,853.33 and a beta of 1.21.

In other GrubHub news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total transaction of $158,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,934.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Brandt Walter Kucharski sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $51,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,070 shares of company stock valued at $774,866 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 313.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 211,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after buying an additional 160,114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $358,545,000 after buying an additional 68,316 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the period.

About GrubHub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for GrubHub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrubHub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.