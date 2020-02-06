Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Mizuho currently has a $35.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00.

NKTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 2.62.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.60% and a negative net margin of 352.83%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 13,556 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $243,601.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,965.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock worth $1,017,533. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3,992.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

