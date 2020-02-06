Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NLTX. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of NLTX traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,445. The company has a quick ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 26.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $604.87 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of -6.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). Equities research analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman acquired 119,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 3,017,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.40 per share, with a total value of $25,347,352.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.78% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

