NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Gap Up to $55.88

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.73, but opened at $55.88. NetApp shares last traded at $57.80, with a volume of 2,222,393 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Standpoint Research raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $56.32. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 193.4% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 411.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in NetApp by 14.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,506 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

