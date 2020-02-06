NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBSE. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,467. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of NeuBase Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

