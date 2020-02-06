Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 5th. Neutral Dollar has a market cap of $81,275.00 and $29,637.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010374 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded down 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00037613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $571.33 or 0.05932042 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005286 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00024200 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00129189 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00037510 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002892 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010457 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 95,153 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io . The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject . The official website for Neutral Dollar is neutralproject.com

Buying and Selling Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutral Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

