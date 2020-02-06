New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) Receives $5.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

In other news, Director Timothy J. Haas purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBEV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 279.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,746,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,645,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,989,000 after acquiring an additional 928,126 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 164.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 584,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 362,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of New Age Beverages by 1,058.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 208,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 190,740 shares during the last quarter. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBEV opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.11. New Age Beverages has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. New Age Beverages’s revenue was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Age Beverages will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Age Beverages Company Profile

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

