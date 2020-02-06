New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) Shares Gap Up to $1.94

New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ:NBEV) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.94. New Age Beverages shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 3,160,142 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NBEV shares. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of New Age Beverages in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Age Beverages from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of New Age Beverages from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). New Age Beverages had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $69.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 428.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New Age Beverages Corp will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other New Age Beverages news, Director Timothy J. Haas bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 479,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 230.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages during the third quarter worth $57,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Age Beverages by 48.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Age Beverages in the second quarter valued at about $312,000. 21.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Age Beverages Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBEV)

New Age Beverages Corporation, a healthy functional beverage company, engages in the development, marketing, sales, and distribution of beverages. The company offers ready to drink (RTD) tea, RTD coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

