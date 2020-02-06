New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) Insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta Purchases 102,461 Shares

New Century Resources Ltd (ASX:NCZ) insider Nicholas (Nick) Cernotta bought 102,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,979.90 ($14,170.14).

New Century Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.27 ($0.19) and a 1 year high of A$0.94 ($0.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average is A$0.36. The company has a market cap of $136.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62.

About New Century Resources

New Century Resources Limited operates as a base metal development company in Australia and the United States. The company explores for zinc, lead, silver, and coking coal deposits. It holds a 70% interest in the Century mine located in Queensland, Australia; and the Kodiak project located in the Cahaba Basin, Alabama.

