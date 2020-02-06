New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) to report earnings per share of $0.35 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.34. New Mountain Finance reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $72.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.75 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Mountain Finance has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

NMFC stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $14.21. 618,241 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,842. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.65.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 99,137 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in New Mountain Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in New Mountain Finance by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,749 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.61% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

