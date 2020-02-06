New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) Position Trimmed by SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.

SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,345 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp accounts for approximately 1.7% of SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp were worth $11,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EDU. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $453,323,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1,279.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 684,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,832,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,149,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,823,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,207,000 after acquiring an additional 114,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. now owns 662,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after acquiring an additional 110,683 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp stock traded up $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.96. 1,407,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,872. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.79. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a twelve month low of $73.63 and a twelve month high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.94 and a beta of 1.39.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $785.21 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EDU. Benchmark lifted their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.87.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

