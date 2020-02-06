New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by SunTrust Banks

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $85.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NEWR. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $62.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -46.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. New Relic has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Relic will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $583,015.00. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.90, for a total transaction of $158,003.30. Insiders sold 19,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,893 over the last 90 days. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 905.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Relic by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

