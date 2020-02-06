New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

New York Community Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 79.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect New York Community Bancorp to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.6%.

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.36 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 6.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYCB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday. B. Riley downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

