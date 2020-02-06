New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Holdings in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 75.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,931 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $41.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.33. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.62 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $771.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim set a $47.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group set a $52.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

