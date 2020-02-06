New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of American Woodmark worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,166,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,894,000 after buying an additional 26,594 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

AMWD opened at $114.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.27. American Woodmark Co. has a 52 week low of $68.17 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.68.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered American Woodmark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

