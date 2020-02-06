New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 12,507 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 78.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,507 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Patrick Industries worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 9.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 17.5% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 554.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $585,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $169,960.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,335,415.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 72,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,459. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PATK stock opened at $55.95 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.55. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $56.15.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATK. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.20.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.