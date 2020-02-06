New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cadence Bancorp were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CADE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 65.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter worth $47,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorp during the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 295.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Marc J. Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.13 per share, with a total value of $403,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Evans bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $79,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 391,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,200,979.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 30,887 shares of company stock worth $498,120 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CADE stock opened at $16.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.88. Cadence Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.66 and a twelve month high of $23.22.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $194.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Cadence Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

