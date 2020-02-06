NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter.

NEU stock opened at $428.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NewMarket has a 12 month low of $382.88 and a 12 month high of $505.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $466.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

