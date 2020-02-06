Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% during the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.38. 357,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,390,535. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average of $39.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 1-year low of $29.77 and a 1-year high of $45.71.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 4.71%. Newmont Goldcorp’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $27,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,843.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 3,500 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total value of $130,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,707,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,070 shares of company stock worth $1,871,414 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Raymond James set a $48.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

