NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading 6.5% Higher

Posted by on Feb 6th, 2020

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14, 323,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 423,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 127.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

