NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Trading 6.5% Higher

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)’s stock price traded up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14, 323,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average session volume of 423,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 174,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NexGen Energy by 127.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 122,558 shares during the last quarter.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

