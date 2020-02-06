Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Shares Down 4.1%

Nexoptic Technology Corp (CVE:NXO) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.47, 209,167 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average session volume of 273,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a market cap of $66.60 million and a PE ratio of -4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.38.

About Nexoptic Technology (CVE:NXO)

NexOptic Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It focuses on developing the patent pending Blade Optics lens system that relates to an optical concept, including the use of flat lenses. The company was formerly known as Elissa Resources Ltd.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Nexoptic Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexoptic Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.