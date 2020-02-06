NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,696,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $16,188,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE stock opened at $266.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.83. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $177.60 and a 52 week high of $270.66.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.07.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

