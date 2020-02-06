Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Acquired by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN) by 5,617.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLSN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nielsen by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,867,000 after buying an additional 287,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Nielsen by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,859,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,017,000 after purchasing an additional 200,690 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Nielsen by 44.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,249,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,805,000 after purchasing an additional 694,582 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,542,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,785,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 519.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 980,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,898,000 after buying an additional 822,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of Nielsen stock opened at $21.29 on Thursday. Nielsen Holdings PLC has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $27.57. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Nielsen had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a positive return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings PLC will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Nielsen to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nielsen from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.