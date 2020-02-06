Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Reduced by Hendershot Investments Inc.

Hendershot Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 1.8% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Nike by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,393,767 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $546,443,000 after acquiring an additional 128,067 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Nike by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,797,867 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $450,616,000 after acquiring an additional 45,829 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Nike by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,874,539 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $269,977,000 after acquiring an additional 477,518 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in Nike by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,360,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $221,604,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their target price on Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.33.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.27. 5,640,189 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,011,740. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $77.07 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,212.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

