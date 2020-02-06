Nimiq (NIM) Market Cap Hits $3.00 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Nimiq has a market cap of $3.00 million and $258,389.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 19.3% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,579.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.95 or 0.02126116 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $437.57 or 0.04561938 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.67 or 0.00747085 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00128207 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.34 or 0.00806293 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009430 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00027098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.76 or 0.00737699 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,262,046,847 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,796,847 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

