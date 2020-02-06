Niobio Cash Trading 8.8% Higher Over Last Week (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $87,288.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

