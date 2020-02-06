NIX Hits Market Cap of $3.14 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0727 or 0.00000755 BTC on major exchanges including $24.68, $13.77, $7.50 and $33.94. NIX has a total market cap of $3.14 million and $102,555.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NIX has traded up 6.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,620.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.25 or 0.02131030 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $437.95 or 0.04547156 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.21 or 0.00760114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00133950 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.87 or 0.00808546 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009380 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00027402 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.34 or 0.00751125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About NIX

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

