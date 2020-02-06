Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas development company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

Noble Energy has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NBL stock opened at $21.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. Noble Energy has a 12-month low of $19.01 and a 12-month high of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David L. Stover acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,235,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Urban acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.38 per share, with a total value of $305,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,118 shares in the company, valued at $980,644.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NBL. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Noble Energy from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

