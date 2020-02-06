Noble (NYSE:NE) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.90, but opened at $0.85. Noble shares last traded at $0.84, with a volume of 37,352 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.32.

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. The company has a market cap of $211.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 2.63.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Noble in the second quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble in the third quarter worth $56,000. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Noble by 40.0% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 18,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Noble by 170.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 55,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Noble by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 95,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Noble Company Profile (NYSE:NE)

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

