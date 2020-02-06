Noble (NYSE:NE) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Noble (NYSE:NE) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Noble from a “reduce” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Noble from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Noble presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.32.

Shares of NE opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. Noble has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NE. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Noble by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,293,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 40,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Noble by 300.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,241,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 931,378 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Noble in the second quarter valued at $222,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Noble by 9.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 555,694 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 46,582 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noble in the second quarter valued at $2,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

About Noble

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

