Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0292 on Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Noir coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0292 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Noir has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $590,878.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.65 or 0.03018032 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00210275 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029783 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00131782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,257,094 coins. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

Noir Coin Trading

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

