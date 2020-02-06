Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.22-0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.26.

Several analysts have commented on NOK shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Nokia Oyj from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.85.

NYSE NOK traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,094,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,105,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.33 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

