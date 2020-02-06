Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Given Buy Rating at Raymond James

Norbord (NYSE:OSB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 77.81% from the company’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Norbord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.17.

Norbord stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 244,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,546. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. Norbord has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). Norbord had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norbord will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Norbord by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Norbord by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Norbord by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Norbord by 2,057.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Norbord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

