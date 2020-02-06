Norbord (NYSE:OSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a positive return on equity of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS.

Shares of OSB traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.37. The stock had a trading volume of 252,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,072. Norbord has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.66 and a beta of 1.92.

OSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Norbord in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

