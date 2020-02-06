Norbord (TSE:OSB) Given a C$54.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Norbord (TSE:OSB) has been assigned a C$54.00 price target by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on OSB. CIBC increased their price objective on Norbord from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Norbord from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE OSB traded down C$0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$40.45. The stock had a trading volume of 386,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.06. Norbord has a twelve month low of C$26.31 and a twelve month high of C$42.46. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.70.

In other Norbord news, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total transaction of C$700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at C$955,220.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

