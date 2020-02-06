Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) is Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pacifica Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Nordstrom comprises about 2.3% of Pacifica Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pacifica Capital Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Nordstrom worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in Nordstrom by 38.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Nordstrom by 208.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,989,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 169.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 21,815 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the third quarter valued at $108,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $140,819.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,848,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $135,860.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JWN. Wedbush upped their target price on Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.74.

Shares of NYSE JWN traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.93. 80,967 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,395,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12. Nordstrom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 70.45% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

