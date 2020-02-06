Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Up 5.6%

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)’s share price shot up 5.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.72 and last traded at $40.46, 3,779,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average session volume of 2,804,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.30.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nordstrom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.74.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Nordstrom had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 70.45%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 77,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $3,330,978.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,720,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,759,181.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 17,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $692,190.18. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,613.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,078 shares of company stock worth $7,485,698 in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,426,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,040,000 after acquiring an additional 543,917 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 38.7% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,855,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,478,000 after buying an additional 517,324 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth $16,094,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 208.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 563,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,989,000 after buying an additional 380,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 2,153.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 323,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,888,000 after buying an additional 309,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.