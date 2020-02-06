Northcoast Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) – Analysts at Northcoast Research reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Stanley Black & Decker in a report released on Tuesday, February 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Hayes now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.59. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.38 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $167.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.24 and a 200-day moving average of $151.74. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $125.77 and a one year high of $173.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $92,641,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 322,009 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $43,053,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,416.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 226,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $30,193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nixon John acquired 169,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total transaction of $210,920.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,419 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

