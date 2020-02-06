Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT) Shares Down 5.1%

Northern Venture Trust plc (LON:NVT) dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62.50 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.84), approximately 16,493 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 207% from the average daily volume of 5,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.90 ($0.88).

The firm has a market cap of $88.31 million and a PE ratio of 30.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 61.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 62.74.

About Northern Venture Trust (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust (VCT). The Company’s principal activity is making of long-term equity and loan investments, mainly in unquoted companies. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth.

