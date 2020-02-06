Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 455.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.15% of Northrop Grumman worth $85,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,989,037,000 after acquiring an additional 28,254 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $215,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $232,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 551,695 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,033,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.45.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $363.55. The company had a trading volume of 415,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $359.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.