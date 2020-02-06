NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Robert W. Baird

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.
NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,429,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,930. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $662,260,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $268,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $77,937,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $60,771,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $49,735,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.
About NortonLifeLock
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.
Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.