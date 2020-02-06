NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Robert W. Baird

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) had its target price dropped by Robert W. Baird from $26.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 3.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

NortonLifeLock stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,429,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,264,930. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLOK. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $662,260,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $268,503,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $77,937,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $60,771,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $49,735,000. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

