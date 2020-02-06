NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Stock Price Up 0.1%

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) shares rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15, approximately 200 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 431% from the average daily volume of 38 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

NTDTY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get NTT DATA CORP/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for NTT DATA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NTT DATA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.