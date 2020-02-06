Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13, RTT News reports. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $418.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NUAN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. 4,412,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.10. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 255,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,374 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NUAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.