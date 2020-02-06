Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NVG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.89. 257,183 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,966. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.53.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

