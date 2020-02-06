Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

NUW stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. 20,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,588. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $18.86.

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

