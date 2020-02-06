Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.
NUW stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.57. 20,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,588. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $18.86.
Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile
See Also: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Amt-Free Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.