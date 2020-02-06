Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYSE:NCB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

NCB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 7,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.32. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $17.50.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 Company Profile

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of California. The fund primarily invests its assets in municipal securities.

