NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:JEMD)

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH (NYSE:JEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0375 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has raised its dividend by an average of 72.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JEMD opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92. NUVEEN EMERGING/SH SH has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $9.57.

There is no company description available for Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund.

