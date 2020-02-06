Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of NKG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 17,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,018. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.
About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2
