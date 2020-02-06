Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NKG)

Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 (NYSE:NKG) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the asset manager on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of NKG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.93. 17,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,018. Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2 has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.53.

About Nuveen Georgia Dividend Advntg Mncpl Fd2

Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the Georgia. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Georgia income taxes.

