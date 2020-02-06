Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 2nd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.
Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 96,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,369. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.
