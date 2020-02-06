Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NID) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on March 2nd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.19. 96,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,369. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a 1 year low of $12.76 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.74.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

