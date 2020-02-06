Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NIQ)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD (NYSE:NIQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.18. The company had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,700. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Qlty Mun FD has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

